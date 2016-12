Canadians Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse win gold in women’s bobsleigh

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse of Canada won gold in ladies’ bobsleigh competition at the Sochi Olympics on Wednesday, February 19.

American athletes, Elana Meyers and Lauryn William, took silver and their fellow citizens Jamie Greubel and Aja Evans won bronze.

The best of the Russian duets, Olga Stulneva and Lyudmila Udobkina, was ninth.