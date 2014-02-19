Norway's biathletes grab gold in mixed relay

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Norway’s biathlon team consisting of Tora Berger, Tiril Eckhoff, Ole Einar Bjoerndalen and Emil Hegle Svendsen won gold in the 2x6-kilometer women + 2x7.5-kilometer men mixed relay on Wednesday, finishing the distance in 1 hour 9 minutes and 17 seconds.

The Czech Republic’s team of Ondrej Moravec, Gabriela Soukalova, Jaroslav Soukup and Veronika Vitkova secured the silver (1:09:49.6), and bronze went to Italy, represented by Lukas Hofer, Karin Oberhofer, Dorothea Wierer and Dominik Windisch (1:10:15.2).

Russia’s team comprising Olga Zaitseva, Olga Vilukhina, Evgeniy Garanichev and Anton Shipulin was in fifth place (1:11:04.4).

The Norwegian team is the 2011, 2012 and 2013 world champion in mixed relay.