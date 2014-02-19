Norway's biathletes grab gold in mixed relay

Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in RussiaSport December 22, 13:59
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakupMilitary & Defense December 22, 13:40
Muslim cleric Gulen denies involvement in Russian ambassador's murderWorld December 22, 13:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Norway’s biathlon team consisting of Tora Berger, Tiril Eckhoff, Ole Einar Bjoerndalen and Emil Hegle Svendsen won gold in the 2x6-kilometer women + 2x7.5-kilometer men mixed relay on Wednesday, finishing the distance in 1 hour 9 minutes and 17 seconds.
The Czech Republic’s team of Ondrej Moravec, Gabriela Soukalova, Jaroslav Soukup and Veronika Vitkova secured the silver (1:09:49.6), and bronze went to Italy, represented by Lukas Hofer, Karin Oberhofer, Dorothea Wierer and Dominik Windisch (1:10:15.2).
Russia’s team comprising Olga Zaitseva, Olga Vilukhina, Evgeniy Garanichev and Anton Shipulin was in fifth place (1:11:04.4).
The Norwegian team is the 2011, 2012 and 2013 world champion in mixed relay.