Czech speed skater Martina Sablikova wins gold in women's 5000m race

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Speed skater Martina Sablikova from the Czech Republic won the gold medal in ladies’ 5000 meters at the XXII Olympic Winter Games in the southern Russian resort of Sochi on Wednesday, finishing the distance in 6 minutes 51.54 seconds.

Ireen Wust from the Netherlands took the silver (6:54.28), and Carien Kleibeuker, also from the Netherlands, secured the bronze medal (6:55.66).

Russia’s Olga Graf was in fourth place (6:55.77), and Anna Chernova came ninth (7:08.71).

Sablikova was born in Nove Mesto, the Czech Republic, on May 27, 1987. She is the 2010 Vancouver Olympics champion in 3000m and 5000m, the silver medalist of the 2014 Sochi Games in 3000m, and the bronze medalist of the 2010 Olympics in 1500m.

She is eight-time world champion. Sablikova won the 5000m distance at world single distances championships in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013.