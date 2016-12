Russian men’s ice hockey team loses to Finland in quarterfinals

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian men’s ice hockey team has lost 1-3 to Finland in quarterfinals.

The Russian squad finishes its performance at 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games. The Finnish team advances to semifinals.

The first puck was delivered by Russia's Alexander Radulov (8th minute). Finland's Juhamatti Aaltonen (10th), Teemu Selanne (18th) and Mikael Granlund (26th) scored in the match.

In semifinals, Finland will play against Sweden. The Swedish team has defeated Slovenia's squad 5-0 earlier today.