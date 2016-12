Finland skis to Sochi gold in men’s team sprint classic

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Finnish cross country skiers Iivo Niskanen and Sami Jauhojaervi grabbed Olympic gold medals after winning on Wednesday in the final race of men’s team sprint classic event at the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi.

The Finnish duo clocked the total time of 23 minutes 14.89 seconds and they were followed by Russian cross country skiers Maxim Vylegzhanin and Nikita Kriukov, who won silver medals.

The bronze of the race at the Laura cross country ski course on Wednesday went to Sweden’s Emil Joensson and Teodor Peterson.