Norway’s skiers clinch Olympic gold in ladies’ team sprint classic

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Norwegian cross country skiers Marit Bjoergen and Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg grabbed Olympic gold medals after winning on Wednesday in the final race of ladies’ team sprint classic event at the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi.

Norway was followed by teams from Finland (Kerttu Niskanen and Aino-Kaisa Saarinen) and Sweden (Ida Ingemarsdotter and Stina Nilsson), which took the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Russian cross country skiers Anastasia Dotsenko and Julia Ivanova finished in team event in the sixth place.