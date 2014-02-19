Sochi Winter Olympics news feed: Day 14

23:53 US ice hockey team proceeds to men’s semifinals after beating the Czech Republic 5-2 in quarterfinals.

© EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

23:44 Canada’s ice hockey team has advanced to men’s semifinals after defeating Latvia’s squad 2-1 in quarterfinals.

© EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

23:27 South Korea's figure skater Yuna Kim leads after ladies short program.

South Korea's figure skater Yuna Kim © EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

22:37 Canada and Great Britain advance to final in men's curling.

David Murdoch of Great Britain © EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

22:33 Canadians Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse win gold in women’s bobsleigh.

Canadian bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse © EPA/John G.Mabanglo

21:44 Ladies short program is continuing in Sochi.

Polina Edmunds of USA © EPA/BARBARA WALTON

21:27 Meanwhile, men's quarterfinal matches in ice hockey have begun at 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. The US is playing against the Czech Republic, and Canada is in action against Latvia. Earlier today, Sweden won 5-0 over Slovenia and advanced to semifinals, where it will play against Finland, which defeated Russia 3-1.

20:42 Meanwhile, men's curling semifinals are underway in Sochi. Two matches - Canada vs China and Great Britain vs Sweden - are in progress at the Ice Cube Curling Center.

© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

20:23 Ladies short program in figure skating in full swing now at the Iceberg Skating Palace.

Elena Glebova of Estonia © EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

19:37 Norway's biathletes grab gold in mixed relay.

Jaroslav Soukup (L) from the Czech Republic and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (R) of Norway © EPA/KAY NIETFELD

19:05 Czech speed skater Martina Sablikova wins gold in women's 5000m race.

© EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

18:46 Finland's ice hockey team defeats Russian squad 3-1 and advances to semifinals.

© EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

18:13. Third period of the Olympic ice hockey quaterfinal between Finland and Russia in full swing. Finland's still ahead 3:1.

18:11. IOC didn't allow Ukrainian athletes to compete with black armbands as a sign of mourning the casualties of mass riots in Kiev.

17:52. Sami Jauhojärvi, the Finnish athlete whose actions Germany protested against, says he didn't do anything wrong. Germany appealed after learning their protest was denied.

17:40. Russia has changed goalie in the ice hockey match against Finland. It's Sergei Bobrovsky instead of Semyon Varlamov!

ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev

17:33. Finland is ahead 3:1 in the ice hockey quaterfinal between Russia and Finland.

17:29. Second period of the quaterfinal ice hockey match between Finland and Russia kicks off. Finland is leading 2:1.

©ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev

17:26. Germany wanted another bronze medal awarded to them.The motion was rejected.

©ITAR-TASS/Valery Sharifulin

17:09. No medal ceremony at the ski stadium yet. Germany has filed a protest against the actions of Finland's gold winner, and everyone's waiting for the decision. If the protest is sustained, Russia will have the gold.

Tim Tscharnke of Germany fell at the finish line, allegedly due to the Finnish athlete's actions © EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

17:08. Finland scores and is leading in the ice hockey quaterfinal against Russia.

17:01. Canada and Sweden will play in the final of women's curling tournament.

17:00. German Olympic team is filing a protest over the actions of the Finnish athlete at the finish line of men's team sprint. They want him disqualified.

16:53. Finland's Juhamatti Tapio Aaltonen scores and it's again a draw 1:1 in the ice hockey quaterfinal between Russia and Finland.

16:49. Russia scores in the ice hockey match against Finland! Ilya Kovalchuk delivers the puck!

©EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

16:44. Finland wins gold in men's team sprint. Russia is second and Sweden is third.

16:42. The ice hockey quaterfinal between Russia and Finland has kicked off.

16:35. Norway was followed by teams from Finland (Kerttu Niskanen and Aino-Kaisa Saarinen) and Sweden (Ida Ingemarsdotter and Stina Nilsson.

©EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

16:31. French skier Steve Missillier showed the second best aggregate time Missillier’s teammate Alexis Pinturault raced for bronze.

15:47. One of two soothsaying otters at the Sochi aquarium predicted the victory for the Russian national ice hockey squad over Finland in their quarterfinals match.

15:45. Russian snowboarder Vic Wild brought Russia another Olympic gold medal after winning on Wednesday in men’s parallel giant slalom event.

©EPA/JENS BUETTNER

15:32. Swiss snowboarder Patrizia Kummer won the Olympic gold medal in ladies’ parallel giant slalom.

13:41. Three Russian snowboarders have qualified to 1/8 final in women’s parallel giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics.

13:28. Russian snowboarders Andrey Sobolev and Vic Wild have qualified to 1/8 final in men’s parallel giant slalom at Sochi Olympics.

©Archive//EPA/CHRISTOPHE KARABA

10:33. Eight sets of medals will be contested at the Olympic Games in Sochi on Wednesday.

07:12. On Wednesday, Russian athletes hope for medals in biathlon, cross country and in snowboard competitions. Men will play hockey against Finland.

