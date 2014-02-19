Back to Main page
US Ted Ligety wins Olympic alpine skiing gold in men’s giant slalom

Sport
February 19, 2014, 16:29 UTC+3 SOCHI
French skier Steve Missillier showed the second best aggregate time Missillier’s teammate Alexis Pinturault raced for bronze
© EPA/HANS KLAUS TECHT

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. US alpine skier Ted Ligety was the fastest on Wednesday at the Rosa Khutor Alpine course in Russia’s Sochi to win the 2014 Winter Olympics gold medal in men’s giant slalom event.

Ligety, the gold medalist of the 2006 Olympics in Italy’s Turin, showed the best aggregate time of 2 minutes 45.29 seconds after the two runs.

French skier Steve Missillier showed the second best aggregate time after Ligety to win the silver medal with the final result of 2 minutes 45.77 seconds.

Missillier’s teammate Alexis Pinturault raced the two runs to show the total time of 2 minutes 45.93 seconds and eventually win the bronze medal.

