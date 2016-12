Russian snowboarder Vic Wild grabs Sochi gold in men’s parallel giant slalom

Infographics Snowboard Details on Snowboard, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian snowboarder Vic Wild brought Russia another Olympic gold medal after winning on Wednesday in men’s parallel giant slalom event at the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s resort city of Sochi.

In the final race at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park course, the 27-year-old Russian snowboarder was faster than Switzerland’s Nevin Galmarini, who brought his country the silver medal.

Slovenia’s Zan Kosir defeated Germany’s Patrick Bussler in the race for the third place to take the Sochi Olympics bronze medal.