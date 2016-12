Swiss snowboarder takes Sochi gold in ladies’ parallel giant slalom

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Swiss snowboarder Patrizia Kummer won the Olympic gold medal in ladies’ parallel giant slalom after defeating in the final race Japan’s Tomoka Takeuchi, who takes home the silver medal.

In the race for the third place at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park course, Russian snowboarder Alena Zavarzina was faster than Austria’s Ina Meschik to add up the bronze medal to Russia’s current overall bundle of 20 medals.