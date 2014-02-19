Back to Main page
Three Russians qualify to 1/8 final in women’s parallel giant slalom

Sport
February 19, 2014, 13:41 UTC+3
Tomoka Takeuchi of Japan showed best result; Patrizia Kummer and Julie Zogg of Switzerland came second and third, respectively
Ladina Jenny (L) of Switzerland competes against Alena Zavarzina of Russia

Ladina Jenny (L) of Switzerland competes against Alena Zavarzina of Russia

© EPA/JENS BUETTNER

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Three Russian snowboarders have qualified to 1/8 final in women’s parallel giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics.

Tomoka Takeuchi of Japan came first with 1 minute 46.33 seconds in total after two heats. Patrizia Kummer and Julie Zogg of Switzerland came second and third, respectively.

Among the Russians, best result showed Alena Zavarzina, who ranked 6th after two heats with a result of 1 minute 47.65 seconds. Ekaterina Ilyukhina came 9th (1.49.02). World champion of 2013 Ekaterina Tudegesheva ranked 15th (1.51.77).

Another Russian snowboarder Natalia Soboleva was disqualified after the first heat, in which she fell.

All in all, 16 athletes continue competing at the 1/8 final.

The competition’s final is scheduled for February 19, at 14:30 Moscow time (10:30 GMT).

