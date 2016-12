Russian snowboarders at top after qualification in men’s parallel giant slalom

SOCHI, February 19. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian snowboarders Andrey Sobolev and Vic Wild have qualified to 1/8 final in men’s parallel giant slalom at the sochi Olympics.

Infographics Snowboard Details on Snowboard, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics

After two qualification heats, Sobolev showed best results (1 minute 35.62 seconds). Vic Wild came second (1.35.88).

Valery Kolegov after two heats ranked 19th (1.40.69) and did not qualify to 1/8 final. Another Russian athlete Stanislav Detkov was disqualified after second heat, where he fell down.

All in all, 16 athletes qualified to 1/8 final.

The tournament’s final is scheduled for February 19, at 14:30 Moscow time (10:30 GMT).