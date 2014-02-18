Back to Main page
Czech men’s hockey to play in quarter-finals

February 18, 2014, 23:43 UTC+3
The Czech squad will play against the US team in quarter-finals
© EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. Czech men’s ice hockey team has moved on to quarter-finals after defeating Slovakia’s players 5-3 in play-offs.

Pucks were delivered by Ales Hemsky (7th minute), Roman Cervenka (8th minute, 36th minute), David Krejci (18th) and Tomas Plekanec (60th). Slovak Marian Hossa (39th, 48th) and Tomas Surovy (49th) also scored in the game.

The Czech team will play against US squad in the quarter-finals. The match will take place on February 19, at 21:00 Moscow time.

