Latvia, Czech Republic, Russia, Austria in ice hockey quarter-finals

Sport
February 18, 2014, 23:33 UTC+3
Latvia will meet Canada, Russia will play against Finland, Austria is to face Sweden and the Czech squad are to play against the USA
© EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. Latvia and the Czech Republic were the last to advance to the Olympic ice hockey quarter-finals.

Latvia defeated the Swiss squad 3-1 in play-off qualification.

Pucks were delivered by Oscars Bartulis (9th minute) and Laurins Darzins (12th, 59th). Switzerland’s Martin Pluss also scored in the game.

The Latvian team will play against Canada’s squad in the quarter-finals. The match will take place on February 19, at 21:00 Moscow time.

Slovakia lost to the Czech Republic 5-3.

Czech men’s hockey to play in quarter-finals

Pucks were delivered by Ales Hemsky (7th minute), Roman Cervenka (8th minute, 36th minute), David Krejci (18th) and Tomas Plekanec (60th). Slovak Marian Hossa (39th, 48th) and Tomas Surovy (49th) also scored in the game.

The Czech team will play against US squad in the quarter-finals. The match will take place on February 19, at 21:00 Moscow time.

Earlier, the Russian ice hockey team defeated the Norwegian team 4-0 which gave Russia the right to play against Finland. Austria also won in their qualification match and will face Sweden in the quater-finals.

Russia hockey squad through to Sochi quarters after 4-0 win over Norway

