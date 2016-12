US freestyle skier David Wise wins Olympic gold in halfpipe

SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. US freestyle skier David Wise won the gold medal in halfpipe at the XXII Olympic Winter Games in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Canada’s Mike Riddle took silver, and France’s Kevin Rolland secured bronze.

Russia’s Pavel Nabokikh failed to qualify.

Wise was born on June 30, 1990 in Reno, Nevada. He is the 2013 world champion and the 2013/2014 world cup winner in ski halfpipe, as well as a three-time champion of X Games in 2012, 2013 and 2014.