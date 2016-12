Dutch speed skater Jorrit Bergsma wins gold in men’s 10,000m race

SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. Dutch speed skater Jorrit Bergsma won the gold medal in men’s 10,000 meter race at the Olympic Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi on Tuesday.

Bergsma showed a result of 12 minutes and 44.45 seconds thus having set a new Olympic record.

Other Dutch speed skaters, Sven Kramer (12:49.02) and Bob De Jong (13:07.19), won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Russian athlete Yevgeny Seryayev finished ninth, showing 13 minutes and 28.61 seconds.