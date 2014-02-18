Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hockey squad through to Sochi quarters after 4-0 win over Norway

Sport
February 18, 2014, 18:44 UTC+3
Russia will play against Finland in quarterfinals
1 pages in this article
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_719699.stepNow *12 +1}} - 7 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_719699.sliderLength-1}}
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
© ITAR-TASS/Sergei Fadeichev
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
©  EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Editors choice
Russian servicemen carry a coffin with the body of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey December 22, 10:58
Members of a Turkish forces honour guard carring the Russian flag-draped coffin of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov who was murdered in Ankara
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador December 20, 17:30
Workers securing a truck to a recovery vehicle at the scene where the truck crashed into a Christmas market close to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, in Berlin
Berlin Christmas market attack December 20, 11:35
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov speaking just before he was shot by a gunman at the art exhibition in Ankara
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country' December 20, 3:44
Journey to Christmas winter festival in Moscow's Red Square
Moscow decks its streets with festive lights December 19, 12:33
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson says she will ‘gladly’ get Russian citizenship December 16, 18:34
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_719699'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_719699'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
© ITAR-TASS/Sergei Fadeichev
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
©  EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Read also
Russia to play Norway in Olympic play-off qualification
SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. The Russian ice hockey team defeated on Tuesday the Norwegian team 4-0 in a playoff match victory, which saw the Russian advance to the quarterfinals stage of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia’s Sochi.

The first period saw both teams retreating to locker rooms with 0:0 draw, and the score was opened by the Russian team in the fifth minute of the second period with Alexander Radulov putting the puck into the goal behind Norwegian goalkeeper Lars Haugen.

With less than three minutes remaining of the second period time, Russia’s Ilya Kovalchuk scored another goal for his team to leave the score at 2:0 before the start of the third period.

Both teams did not score in the third period until Norway decided to replace goalkeeper Haugen with an extra offensive filed player. Russia’s Alexander Radulov and Alexei Tereshenko each in turn netted the unguarded goal to bring the score to 4-0, which remained unchanged before the final buzzer.

The Russian team will play against Finland in their quarterfinals match, slated to start on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT).

Austria has won the right to play Sweden. The US squad will meet the winner of the match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia and Canada is waiting for the winner of the match between Switzerland and Latvia.

Read also
Olympic ice hockey: Russia vs. USA

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympic Results
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
2
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
5
Russia proposes date for meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil production control committee
6
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
7
Putin says share of modern weapons in Russia’s armed forces should be at least 70% by 2021
TOP STORIES
Реклама