Russia hockey squad through to Sochi quarters after 4-0 win over Norway

SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. The Russian ice hockey team defeated on Tuesday the Norwegian team 4-0 in a playoff match victory, which saw the Russian advance to the quarterfinals stage of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia’s Sochi.

The first period saw both teams retreating to locker rooms with 0:0 draw, and the score was opened by the Russian team in the fifth minute of the second period with Alexander Radulov putting the puck into the goal behind Norwegian goalkeeper Lars Haugen.

With less than three minutes remaining of the second period time, Russia’s Ilya Kovalchuk scored another goal for his team to leave the score at 2:0 before the start of the third period.

Both teams did not score in the third period until Norway decided to replace goalkeeper Haugen with an extra offensive filed player. Russia’s Alexander Radulov and Alexei Tereshenko each in turn netted the unguarded goal to bring the score to 4-0, which remained unchanged before the final buzzer.

The Russian team will play against Finland in their quarterfinals match, slated to start on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT).

Austria has won the right to play Sweden. The US squad will meet the winner of the match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia and Canada is waiting for the winner of the match between Switzerland and Latvia.