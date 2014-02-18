Norwegian skier Joergen Graabak wins gold in Nordic combined large hill

SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. Norway’s Nordic Combined skiers Joergen Graabak and Magnus Hovdal Moan brought their countries gold and silver medals respectively after finishing in the first two places of the Large Hill and 10 km cross country individual event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

Germany’s Fabian Riessle showed the third result on the aggregate to take the bronze medal and was followed by his teammate Bjoern Kircheisen. Another German skier, Eric Frenzel, who was leading after the Large Hill part of the event, finished in the 10th place of the overall final standings.

With two more medals from Graabak and Moan, Norway is currently the second place of the Sochi medals count rankings with a total of 7 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals. Germany currently tops the rankings list with 8 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals, while Russia is in the third place with 5 gold 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.