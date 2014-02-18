Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Norwegian skier Joergen Graabak wins gold in Nordic combined large hill

Sport
February 18, 2014, 16:38 UTC+3
Norway’s Magnus Moan got silver, and Germany’s Fabian Riessle earned bronze
1 pages in this article
© EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj

SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. Norway’s Nordic Combined skiers Joergen Graabak and Magnus Hovdal Moan brought their countries gold and silver medals respectively after finishing in the first two places of the Large Hill and 10 km cross country individual event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

Germany’s Fabian Riessle showed the third result on the aggregate to take the bronze medal and was followed by his teammate Bjoern Kircheisen. Another German skier, Eric Frenzel, who was leading after the Large Hill part of the event, finished in the 10th place of the overall final standings.

With two more medals from Graabak and Moan, Norway is currently the second place of the Sochi medals count rankings with a total of 7 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals. Germany currently tops the rankings list with 8 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals, while Russia is in the third place with 5 gold 8 silver and 6 bronze medals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympic Results
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
3
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Defense minister says NATO continues military buildup near Russian borders
7
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама