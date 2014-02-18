South Korea wins Sochi gold in ladies’ short track 3,000m relay

French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. South Korean speed skaters took gold of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi after winning on Tuesday in women’s short track 3,000 meters relay.
South Korea’s Ha-Ri Cho, Alang Kim, Seung-Hi Park and Suk Hee Shim raced to the gold with the final result of 4 minutes and 9.498 seconds.
Their closest contenders from Canada, namely Marie-Eve Drolet, Jessica Hewitt, Valerie Maltais and Marianne St-Gelais, finished the distance in 4 minutes and 10.641 seconds to take the silver, while Italy’s Arianna Fontana, Lucia Peretti, Martina Valcepina and Elena Viviani showed the total time of 4 minutes and 14.014 seconds to clinch the bronze.