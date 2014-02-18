Norway’s Emil Hegle Svendsen wins gold in men’s biathlon 12.5 km mass start

Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. Norwegian biathlete Emil Hegle Svendsen brought his country Sochi Olympics gold after winning on Tuesday in men’s 15 km mass start event without a single missed shot.
French Martin Fourcade, who already won two gold medals at the current Olympics, was awarded the silver medal and, while the bronze went to Ondrej Moravec of the Czech republic.
Both Svendsen and Fourcade finished the distance at the Laura Biathlon course with clocking the same result of 42 minutes and 29.1 seconds, but the French biathlete was awarded with the silver for missing a shot at the first firing range.
Russian biathletes Evgeny Garanichev, Anton Shipulin, Evgeny Ustyugov and Dmitry Malyshko finished the race in the 5th, 11th, 19th and 20th places respectively.