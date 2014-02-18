Tina Maze of Slovenia wins gold at women's giant slalom

Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. Tina Maze of Slovenia has won gold medal in women's giant slalom event at Sochi Olympics.
Anna Fenninger of Austria is a silver medalist. Viktoria Rabensbrueck of Germany has won bronze.
After winning the downhill race, Maze confessed that she was glad that she risked changing her coach in the middle of the season. The start of the Olympic season was quite unfortunate for the Slovenian athlete, and that made her ponder about changing her coach. After the decision was taken, her results significantly improved. “Did I risked when I changed the coach in the middle of the season? Of course, but it is hard to achieve any results without risk. And I’m glad that we took this decision and asserted,” Tina Maze said.