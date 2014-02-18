Tina Maze of Slovenia wins gold at women's giant slalom

SOCHI, February 18. /ITAR-TASS/. Tina Maze of Slovenia has won gold medal in women's giant slalom event at Sochi Olympics.

Anna Fenninger of Austria is a silver medalist. Viktoria Rabensbrueck of Germany has won bronze.

Infographics Alpine Skiing Details on Alpine Skiing, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics

This is the second Olympic medal of the Slovenian athlete. February 12, Maze shared Olympic gold with Swiss Dominique Gisin in downhill skiing. In giant slalom, Maze brought Slovenia the second Olympic gold medal in alpine skiing: before the Sochi Olympics this country had won five medals of different value.

After winning the downhill race, Maze confessed that she was glad that she risked changing her coach in the middle of the season. The start of the Olympic season was quite unfortunate for the Slovenian athlete, and that made her ponder about changing her coach. After the decision was taken, her results significantly improved. “Did I risked when I changed the coach in the middle of the season? Of course, but it is hard to achieve any results without risk. And I’m glad that we took this decision and asserted,” Tina Maze said.