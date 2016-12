Four women’s curling teams to compete in semi-finals on February 19

SOCHI, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Women’s curling teams from Canada, Sweden, Britain and Switzerland will meet each other in the semis of the Olympic curling tournament on February 19.

The teams’ final standings after the round robin session:

Canada - victories (9), defeats (0);

Sweden - 7-2; Switzerland - 5-4; Britain - 5-4; Japan - 4-5; Denmark - 4-5; China 4-5; South Korea 3-6; Russia 3-6; USA - 1-8.