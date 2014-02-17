Germany wins gold in ski jumping at Sochi Olympics

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
SOCHI, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Germany won gold in men’s ski jumping at the Sochi Olympics on Monday, February 17.
Austria won silver and Japan took bronze.
Germany also won team events at the Olympic Games in 1994 and 2002 and was second in 2010. It won World Championships in 1999 and 2001 and was second in 1984, 1995 and 2013. It took third place in 1985, 1991 and 1997.