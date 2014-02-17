Belorussian freestyle skier Anton Kushnir wins gold in men’s aerials

SOCHI, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Belorussian freestyle skier Anton Kushnir has won gold in men’s aerials.

Australian freestyler David Morris won silver in men’s aerials, and China’s Jia Zongyang earned bronze.

This is the fifth gold medal for the Belorussian national team at 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. Earlier, freestyler Alla Tsuper won the top prize in women’s aerials, and biathlete Darya Domracheva earned three gold medals in women’s 10km pursuit, 15km individual competition and today’s 12.5km mass start.

Russian skier Pavel Protov dropped out after the first round. Two of his fellow citizens Ilya Burov and Timofei Slivets failed to pass qualification tests.

Kushnir was born on October 13, 1984 in the Rovno Region of Ukraine, but lives in Minsk.

He won bronze at the FIS World Championships in 2011 and gold in the 2009-2010 season. He was eighth at the Turin Olympis Games in 2006 and tenth in Vancouver.

Kushnir began his sport career in 1992, having been influenced by his father, also an athlete. His most memorable sporting achievement until now was the winning of the small crystal globe for best aerials skier and big crystal globe for best freestyle skier overall for the 2009/10 World Cup season, and finishing third in the aerials at the 2011 World Championships in Deer Valley, Utah, United States.