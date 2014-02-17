Russian ice dancers Ilyinykh and Katsalapov win bronze

SOCHI, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/.Russia’s Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov won bronze in ice dance competitions at the Olympic Games in Sochi.

This medal became the 18th for Russia at these Olympic Games. The Russian national team now has 5 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals.

After the short and free skating programs, the Russian pair scored 183.48 points.

Meryl Davis and Charlie White representing the USA won gold (195.52).

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won silver (190.99).

Another Russian ice dancing pair, Yekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Soloviov came fifth (172.92). Viktoria Sinitsina and Ruslan Zhiganshin ranked 16th (140.66).

Biographies

Elena Ilinykh was born April 25, 1994, in Kazakhstan, and now lives in Moscow Region’s Zheleznodorozhny. Nikita Katsalapov was born July 10, 1991 in Moscow. They are vice-champions of Europe of 2013, and bronze winners of 2012 European championship. The pair won prizes five times at grand prix series. Their best result at world championships is the fifth place in 2012. They are also Olympic champions of 2014 in team figure skating events.

Meryl Davis was born January 1, 1987, and Charlie White — October 24, 1987 (both are from Royal Oak, MI). They are vice-champions of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, world champions of 2011 and 2013, vice-champions of the world of 2010 and 2012. The pair won the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships three times. They are five-fold winners of the grand prix finals.