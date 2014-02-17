Russian pilots Zubkov and Voevoda win gold in two-man bobsleigh

Infographics Bobsleigh Details on Bobsleigh, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics

SOCHI, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian pilots Alexandr Zubkov and Alexei Voevoda have won gold in two-man bobsleigh at 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

Swiss pilots Beat Hefti and Alex Baumann have got silver, and US bobsledders Steven Holcomb and Steven Langton have earned bronze.

This is the fifth gold medal for the Russian national team at the Winter Olympics in Sochi. Russia also has 7 silver and 5 bronze medals so far.

Russian pilots Alexander Kasyanov and Maxim Belugin got the 4th place.

Champions' biographies

Alexander Zubkov was the flag-bearer of Russia’s national team at the opening ceremony of the Sochi Olympics February 7.

These are the fifth Olympic Games in the 39-year-old athlete’s career. He debuted at the Nagano Winter Olympics in 1998, where he took part in one-place sleigh competitions. Then, he passed to bobsleigh and in 2002, performed at Salt Lake City Winter Games.

At the next Olympics in Turin, Zubkov won silver in four-man bobsleigh, and in Vancouver 2010, he won bronze in two-man bobsleigh. Zubkov is also four-fold winner of world championships (2003, 2005, 2008) and six-fold winner of the World Cup – in four-man bobs (2004/05, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2012/13), in combined ranking of four- and two-man bobsleigh, and in two-man bobs (2010/11).

Alexei Voevoda was born May 9, 1980 in the village of Kalinovitsa, Ukraine. He is silver winner of 2006 Olympics in four-man bobsleigh, bronze winner of the Vancouver Olympics, world champion of 2011 in two-man bobs and bronze winner at 2008 world championship in two-man bobs.