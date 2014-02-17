Back to Main page
Russian men’s curling team wins last match in Robin Round sessions

Sport
February 17, 2014, 20:10 UTC+3
Russian curlers is ranked 7th in team standings
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

SOCHI, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian men’s curling team has won the last match in Robin Round session. Russian curlers beat German squad 8-7.

The Russian men’s curling team lost its chance to advance to play-offs, and the match against Germany did not determine anything.

The Russian curling squad is competing at the Olympics for the first time. In Robin Round session, they won three games and lost six matches, thus earning the seventh place in team standings.

The teams of Sweden, Canada and China have advanced to semi-finals. Norway and Great Britain have shared the fourth place. They will play against each other on February 18, and the winner will also proceed to play-offs.

