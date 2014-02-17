Belorussian biathlete Darya Domracheva wins gold in 12.5 km mass start

SOCHI, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Belorussian biathlete Darya Domracheva has won 12.5 km mass start, finishing the distance in 35 minutes 25.6 seconds with one missed shot.

Domracheva's gold was her third at the current Olympics. She won the 10-kilometer pursuit race on February 11 and the 15-kilometer individual race on February 14.

Czech Republic’s Gabriela Soukalova secured silver (35:45.8; shots missed: 1), and Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff took bronze (35:52.9; shots missed: 1).

Russia’s Olga Vilukhina finished 22nd (38:05.3, shots missed: 2), Olga Zaitseva 24th (38:14.2; shots missed: 1).

Domracheva was born on August 3, 1986, in the Belarusian capital Minsk. She grew up in the Russian town of Nyagan in West Siberia.

Domracheva took bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics in women’s 15km individual race. She is the 2013 World Cup champion in mass start and the 2012 World Cup champion in pursuit.