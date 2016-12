Russian bobsledders Zubkov, Voevoda lead after three runs at Sochi Olympics

SOCHI, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian bobsledders Alexander Zubkov and Alexei Voevoda lead after three runs in a bobsleigh two-man heat at the Sochi Olympics on Monday, February 17.

After three attempts, the Russian athletes are leading with 2 minutes 48.90 seconds. They are followed by Beat Hefti and Alex Baumann of Switzerland (2 min 49.40 sec) and Steven Holcomb and Steven Langton of the United States (2 min 49.59 sec).

The fourth run is to take place later on Monday.