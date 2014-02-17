No play-off for Russian curling team

Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
SOCHI, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian women's team lost their Monday's curling match against Great Britain with the score of 6:9. Thus, Russia will not play on the play-off stage of the tournament.
Sweden and Canada qualified for the play-off games.
In other women's curling matches South Korea beat the US 11:2 and Japan won over China 8:5.