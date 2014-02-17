Back to Main page
No play-off for Russian curling team

Sport
February 17, 2014, 16:44 UTC+3
Russian women's team lost their Monday's curling game to Great Britain and won't play in the play-off
1 pages in this article
©  AP/ Wong Maye-E

SOCHI, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian women's team lost their Monday's curling match against Great Britain with the score of 6:9. Thus, Russia will not play on the play-off stage of the tournament.

Sweden and Canada qualified for the play-off games.

In other women's curling matches South Korea beat the US 11:2 and Japan won over China 8:5.

