Russia to play Norway in Olympic play-off qualification

MOSCOW, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia will meet Norway in the play-off qualification round of the Sochi Olympic ice hockey tournament.

Canada's ice hockey squad beat Finland in the last group stage match of men's tournament Sunday. The final score after overtime was 2:1 (1:0, 0:1, 0:0, 1:0).

Canadians have secured the first place in group B and made it directly to the quarterfinals together with the USA and Sweden. Finland got seven points, that being the best result among teams that occupied second places of their groups. Russia and Switzerland each has 6 points.

The winner of the match between Russia and Norway will face Finland in the quarterfinal. Slovenia and Austria will compete for the right to play Sweden, and the US squad will meet the winner of the match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The games of the play-off qualification round are to take place Feb. 18.