Russia to play Norway in Olympic play-off qualification

Sport
February 17, 2014, 10:33 UTC+3
Slovenia is to play Austria and the Czechs will meet Slovakia's squad
Russia is to play Norway for the right to meet Finland
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotaev
© EPA/SRDJAN SUKI
© EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV Add to lightbox Add to basket
© EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
© EPA/LUDVIG THUNMAN
© EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Russia is to play Norway for the right to meet Finland
MOSCOW, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia will meet Norway in the play-off qualification round of the Sochi Olympic ice hockey tournament.

Putin, Medvedev congratulate each other on Russia’s beating Slovakia in ice hockey match

Canada's ice hockey squad beat Finland in the last group stage match of men's tournament Sunday. The final score after overtime was 2:1 (1:0, 0:1, 0:0, 1:0).

Canadians have secured the first place in group B and made it directly to the quarterfinals together with the USA and Sweden. Finland got seven points, that being the best result among teams that occupied second places of their groups. Russia and Switzerland each has 6 points.

The winner of the match between Russia and Norway will face Finland in the quarterfinal. Slovenia and Austria will compete for the right to play Sweden, and the US squad will meet the winner of the match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The games of the play-off qualification round are to take place Feb. 18.

Olympic ice hockey: Russia vs. USA

