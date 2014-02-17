Russia to play Norway in Olympic play-off qualification

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 17. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia will meet Norway in the play-off qualification round of the Sochi Olympic ice hockey tournament.
Canada's ice hockey squad beat Finland in the last group stage match of men's tournament Sunday. The final score after overtime was 2:1 (1:0, 0:1, 0:0, 1:0).
Canadians have secured the first place in group B and made it directly to the quarterfinals together with the USA and Sweden. Finland got seven points, that being the best result among teams that occupied second places of their groups. Russia and Switzerland each has 6 points.
The winner of the match between Russia and Norway will face Finland in the quarterfinal. Slovenia and Austria will compete for the right to play Sweden, and the US squad will meet the winner of the match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
The games of the play-off qualification round are to take place Feb. 18.