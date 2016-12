Russia's ice dancers Ilinykh and Katsalapov in third place after short program

SOCHI, February 16. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian ice dancers Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov have got to the third place after short program.

The Russian pair earned 73.04 points for their performance.

The first place is currently occupied by the US pair Meryl Davis and Charlie White. The British pair, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are in the second place (76.33 points).