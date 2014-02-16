Russian bobsleigh pilots Zubkov and Voyevoda leading in two-men heat 1

French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in RussiaSport December 22, 13:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, February 16. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian bobsleigh pilots Alexander Zubkov and Alexei Voyevoda demonstrated the best result in two-men race heat 1 at the Olympic Games in Russia’s Sochi.
They showed a result of 56.25 seconds, a new record of the track. Next are US bobsleigh pilots Steven Holcomb and Steven Langton (56.34 seconds) and Cory Butner and Christopher Fogt (56.45).
Another Russian crew - Alexander Kasyanov and Maxim Belugin arein the eleventh position with a result of 56.69 seconds.
Heat 2 will be held later on Sunday and the final heat - on Monday.