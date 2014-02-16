Russian bobsleigh pilots Zubkov and Voyevoda leading in two-men heat 1

SOCHI, February 16. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian bobsleigh pilots Alexander Zubkov and Alexei Voyevoda demonstrated the best result in two-men race heat 1 at the Olympic Games in Russia’s Sochi.

They showed a result of 56.25 seconds, a new record of the track. Next are US bobsleigh pilots Steven Holcomb and Steven Langton (56.34 seconds) and Cory Butner and Christopher Fogt (56.45).

Another Russian crew - Alexander Kasyanov and Maxim Belugin arein the eleventh position with a result of 56.69 seconds.

Heat 2 will be held later on Sunday and the final heat - on Monday.