Dutch speed skater Jorien Ter Mors wins gold in women's 1500m race

SOCHI, February 16. /ITAR-TASS/. Jorien Ter Mors of the Netherlands won the gold medal in ladies’ 1500 km speed skating race at the Olympic Games in Russia’s Sochi.

Jorien Ter Mors showed 1 minute and 53.51 seconds. Two other Dutch speed skaters, Ireen Wust and Lotte Van Beek won the silver and bronze medals, showing 1:54.09 and 1:54.54 seconds, respectively.

Yulia Skokova showed the best result among Russian speed skaters and took the fifth position with 1:56.5 seconds. Yekaterina Lobysheva was the eighth (1:57.70), Olga Fatkulina was ninth (1:57.88), and Yekaterina Shikhova was tenth (1:58.09).