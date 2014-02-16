Dutch speed skater Jorien Ter Mors wins gold in women's 1500m race

Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in RussiaSport December 22, 13:59
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakupMilitary & Defense December 22, 13:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, February 16. /ITAR-TASS/. Jorien Ter Mors of the Netherlands won the gold medal in ladies’ 1500 km speed skating race at the Olympic Games in Russia’s Sochi.
Jorien Ter Mors showed 1 minute and 53.51 seconds. Two other Dutch speed skaters, Ireen Wust and Lotte Van Beek won the silver and bronze medals, showing 1:54.09 and 1:54.54 seconds, respectively.
Yulia Skokova showed the best result among Russian speed skaters and took the fifth position with 1:56.5 seconds. Yekaterina Lobysheva was the eighth (1:57.70), Olga Fatkulina was ninth (1:57.88), and Yekaterina Shikhova was tenth (1:58.09).