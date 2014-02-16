Back to Main page
Russian ice hockey team wins over Slovakia

Sport
February 16, 2014, 19:01 UTC+3
The shootout goal was scored by Alexander Radulov
SOCHI, February 16. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia’s men’s ice hockey team beat Slovakia in an overtime shootout 1:0 (0:0, 0:0, 0:0, 1:0) in Sunday’s Group A preliminary round game at the Sochi Olympics.

The main time of the match ended 0:0, and the overtime did not change the situation.

The shootout goal was scored by Alexander Radulov. 

 

 

 

