US hockey team defeats Slovenia

SOCHI, February 16. /ITAR-TASS/. The US ice hockey team defeated 5-1 (2:0, 2:0, 1:1) Slovenia's squad in men's preliminary Group A round.

Plucks were delivered by US hockey players Phil Kessel (2nd, 5th and 32nd minutes), Ryan McDonagh (33rd minute), and David Backes (44th minute). Slovenia's Marcel Rodman also scored (60th minute).

The US team has gained 8 points and advanced to quarter-finals.