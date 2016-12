Russian female curlers lose to Sweden

SOCHI, February 16. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian women's culring team lost 4-5 to Swedish squad in Robin Round session 10.

In Robin Round sessions, Russia has three wins and five defeats. Russian curlers won over Denmark (7-4), US (9-7) and Switzerland (6-3), and lost to China (5-7), Japan (4-8), South Korea(4-8) and Canada (5-7).

After today's defeat, Russian female curlers have lost their chance to advance to semi-finals.

On Monday, the Russian team will play against Great Britain. Robin Round sessions will continue up to February 17.