Putin: Russia proud of Tretyakov winning country’s first-ever gold in skeleton

MOSCOW, February 16, 14:33 /ITAR-TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Aleksander Tretyakov, the Sochi Olympics gold medallist, on his brilliant victory in the men’s skeleton competition.

“Performing successfully in Vancouver, you did not stop at that point and began to get ready for new starts trying to perfect your skills,” says the presidential telegram posted on the Kremlin official website. “You have made your dream come true at Sochi by getting the Olympic gold. It is the first highest award in skeleton Russia has ever won.”

“Your coaches and teammates, your family and friends, fans and the whole country are proud of your achievement,” the president said wishing the athlete good luck and everything best.