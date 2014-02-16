Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin: Russia proud of Tretyakov winning country’s first-ever gold in skeleton

Sport
February 16, 2014, 14:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
“Performing successfully in Vancouver, you did not stop at that point and began to get ready for new starts trying to perfect your skills,” says the presidential telegram
1 pages in this article
© EPA/JENS BUETTNER

MOSCOW, February 16, 14:33 /ITAR-TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Aleksander Tretyakov, the Sochi Olympics gold medallist, on his brilliant victory in the men’s skeleton competition.

“Performing successfully in Vancouver, you did not stop at that point and began to get ready for new starts trying to perfect your skills,” says the presidential telegram posted on the Kremlin official website. “You have made your dream come true at Sochi by getting the Olympic gold. It is the first highest award in skeleton Russia has ever won.”

“Your coaches and teammates, your family and friends, fans and the whole country are proud of your achievement,” the president said wishing the athlete good luck and everything best.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympic Results
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
3
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Defense minister says NATO continues military buildup near Russian borders
7
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама