Putin: Russia proud of Tretyakov winning country’s first-ever gold in skeleton

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 16, 14:33 /ITAR-TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Aleksander Tretyakov, the Sochi Olympics gold medallist, on his brilliant victory in the men’s skeleton competition.
“Performing successfully in Vancouver, you did not stop at that point and began to get ready for new starts trying to perfect your skills,” says the presidential telegram posted on the Kremlin official website. “You have made your dream come true at Sochi by getting the Olympic gold. It is the first highest award in skeleton Russia has ever won.”
“Your coaches and teammates, your family and friends, fans and the whole country are proud of your achievement,” the president said wishing the athlete good luck and everything best.