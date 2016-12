Poland’s Kamil Stoch wins gold in men’s large hill individual event in Sochi

SOCHI, February 15, /ITAR-TASS/. Kamil Stoch of Poland won men’s large hill Individual 1st round at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday, February 15.

Noriaki Kasai won silver and Peter Prevc of Slovenia won bronze.

The best of Russian athletes, Dmitry Vasilyev, was 26th.

Stock was born on May 25, 1987 in Zakopane. He won gold in Men's Normal Hill Individual at the Sochi Games.

In 2013, he won a large hill individual at the world championship, and competed in the Olympic Games in 2006 and 2010, but won no medals. The best of his previous results was fifth place in team events in Turin in 2006.