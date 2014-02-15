Sweden beats Latvia in Group C preliminary round game at Sochi Olympics

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, February 15, /ITAR-TASS/. Sweden beat Latvia in a Group C preliminary round ice hockey game 5:3 (1:1, 3:1, 1:1) at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday, February 15.
The goals for Sweden were scored by Patrik Berglund (16th min), Erik Karlsson (23rd min), Daniel Alfredsson (37th min), Jimmie Ericsson (39th min), and Alexander Edler (53rd min).
Lauris Darzins (19th min), Janis Sprukts (22nd min), and Zemgus Girgensons (42nd min) scored for Latvia.
Sweden, which has won three games, tops the table in Group C and goes straight to the quarterfinals.
Switzerland is second with six points and the Czech Republic is third (3 points). Latvia has no points.