Sweden beats Latvia in Group C preliminary round game at Sochi Olympics

Sport
February 15, 2014, 23:57 UTC+3 SOCHI
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, February 15, /ITAR-TASS/. Sweden beat Latvia in a Group C preliminary round ice hockey game 5:3 (1:1, 3:1, 1:1) at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday, February 15.

The goals for Sweden were scored by Patrik Berglund (16th min), Erik Karlsson (23rd min), Daniel Alfredsson (37th min), Jimmie Ericsson (39th min), and Alexander Edler (53rd min).

Lauris Darzins (19th min), Janis Sprukts (22nd min), and Zemgus Girgensons (42nd min) scored for Latvia.

Sweden, which has won three games, tops the table in Group C and goes straight to the quarterfinals.

Switzerland is second with six points and the Czech Republic is third (3 points). Latvia has no points.

