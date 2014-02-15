Switzerland wins ice hockey game with Czech Republic at Sochi Olympics

Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
SOCHI, February 15, /ITAR-TASS/. Switzerland won a Group C preliminary round ice hockey game against the Czech Republic 1:0 at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday, February 15.
The only goal was scored on the 15th minute by Simon Bodenmann.
The final standings in the group will become clear later in the day after the end of the match between Sweden and Latvia.