Canadian women’s curling team wins in match against Russian squad

Sport
February 15, 2014, 22:36 UTC+3
At present, Russian athletes have three victories and four losses
1 pages in this article
Russian skip Anna Sidorova

Russian skip Anna Sidorova

© AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

SOCHI, February 15. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian women’s curling team has lost in Olympic round robin session to Canadians. The match finished with a score 3:5.

Infographics Curling Curling
Details on Curling, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics
At present, the Russian squad has won three times and lost four times. The Russian team has won over Denmark (7:4), USA (9:7) and Switzerland (6:3), and lost to China (5:7), Japan (4:8) and South Korea (4:8).

 

Other results:

USA – Sweden - 6:7

UK – Switzerland - 6:8

Denmark – China - 9:6

In order to pass to play-off, the Russian team needs to win in the following two matches — against the UK and Sweden, and hope that Chinese and Swiss teams would fail.

The first team to qualify to the next stage of competition after Saturday became the Canadian squad.

 

Teams’ results:

Canada - 7 games (7 victories, 0 losses), 2. Sweden - 7 (5-2), 3-5. China - 7 (4-3), UK - 7 (4-3), Switzerland - 7 (4-3), 6. Russia - 7 (3-4), 7-8. Japan - 6 (2-4), South Korea - 6 (2-4), 9. Denmark - 7 (2-5), 10. USA - 7 (1-6).

The round robin sessions will last until February 17.

