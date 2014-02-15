Canadian women’s curling team wins in match against Russian squad

Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
SOCHI, February 15. /ITAR-TASS/. Russian women’s curling team has lost in Olympic round robin session to Canadians. The match finished with a score 3:5.
USA – Sweden - 6:7
UK – Switzerland - 6:8
Denmark – China - 9:6
In order to pass to play-off, the Russian team needs to win in the following two matches — against the UK and Sweden, and hope that Chinese and Swiss teams would fail.
The first team to qualify to the next stage of competition after Saturday became the Canadian squad.
Canada - 7 games (7 victories, 0 losses), 2. Sweden - 7 (5-2), 3-5. China - 7 (4-3), UK - 7 (4-3), Switzerland - 7 (4-3), 6. Russia - 7 (3-4), 7-8. Japan - 6 (2-4), South Korea - 6 (2-4), 9. Denmark - 7 (2-5), 10. USA - 7 (1-6).
The round robin sessions will last until February 17.