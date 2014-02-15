Back to Main page
Skeleton racer Alexander Tretyakov wins gold

Sport
February 15, 2014, 20:58 UTC+3
Latvia’s Martins Dukurs won silver and American Matthew Antoine won bronze
1 pages in this article
© EPA/VASSIL DONEV

SOCHI, February 15. /ITAR-TASS/.Russian skeleton racer Alexander Tretyakov won gold in men’s heat at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday, February 15, showing the best time of 3 minutes 44.29 seconds.

Martins Dukurs of Latvia took silver (3 min 45.10 sec) and Matthew Antoine of the United States won bronze (3 min 47.26 sec).

Russian athlete Sergei Chudinov was fifth (3 min 47.59 sec) and his fellow citizen Nikita Tregubov sixth (3 min 47.62 sec).

Tretyakov brought Russia its fourth gold medal at the Sochi Olympics. Up to date, the national team has won 15 medals (four gold, six silver and five bronze) and is third in the medal standings.

Infographics Skeleton Skeleton
Details on skeleton, a sport included in the Winter Olympic programme. ITAR-TASS Infographics

Champion’s biography

Alexander Tretyakov was born April 19, 1985 in Krasnoyarsk. He is bronze winner of the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver. He is world champion of Sankt Moritz 2013, silver winner of the 2011 tournament in Konigsee, Germany, bronze winner of Lake Placid 2009. Alexander is champion of Europe of 2007, silver medalist (2013) and bronze winner (2010, 2011).

Among juniors, he won two world championships (2006, 2008), and won silver of the world championship in 2007. He is multiple champion of Russia. His debut at the World Cup was in the 2004/05 season. He won this tournament in the 2008/09 season. In the 2006/07 season in overall ranking, he was third. The victory at the world championship in Sankt Moritz a year ago became the first in Russian skeleton’s history.

In this season, Tretyakov won the World Cup series in Park City (USA), three times ranked second and one time — third, becoming fourth in overall ranking of the World Cup.

He took part in 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin and in 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Alexander ranked 15th in Turin. In Vancouver, he won a bronze medal, the first Olympic medal in Russian skeleton.

Tretyakov began competing in skeleton in 2000 and debuted for Russia in 2002. He has competed in bobsleigh, and was part of the Russia team that competed at the world championships in 2008, 2011 and 2012.

