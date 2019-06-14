Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian national football team reaches 43rd place in FIFA’s updated ranking

Sport
June 14, 12:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian footballers are scheduled to play their next qualifying matches in September

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian national football squad has climbed three spots from 46th place to reach 43rd in the FIFA world ranking, its updated version was published on the organization’s official website Thursday.

The Russian team now has 1436 points.

Read also
Artyom Dzyuba

Dzyuba to lead Russian national football team as captain at 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifiers

In 2019, the squad played four matches as part of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament. In March, the Russians lost to Belgium (1:3) and overwhelmed the Kazakh national team (4:0), while June saw the Russian team scored two victories - over San Marino (9:0) and Cyprus (1:0).

The top four positions in the ranking remain unchanged. Belgium is leading the list with 1746 points and also is the leader of the Group I of the UEFA Eur0 2020 qualification. France comes second (1718 points), followed by Brazil (1681) and England (1652). The Portuguese national team rose by 2 spots to reach 5th place by becoming the first UEFA Nations League champion in June.

The Russian opponents in the UEFA Euro qualifying tournament placed in the following manner: the Scottish team ranks 45th (1433), Cyprus - 93rd (1258), Kazakhstan - 114th (1174), while San Marino comes last in the ranking with 211th place and 839 points.

The Russian footballers are scheduled to play their next qualifying matches in September. On September 6, they will face off with Scotland, while the Kazakh national team will test them on September 9.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s advanced Borei-A submarine to enter 2nd stage of shipbuilders’ trials — source
2
Putin notes terrorists in Syria defeated thanks in part to Moscow’s aid to Damascus
3
Turkey to retaliate if US takes sanctions over S-400 contract, says foreign minister
4
US dispatches USS Mason to Gulf of Oman after attack on tankers
5
Putin, Belarusian president plan to hold meeting soon
6
Russian embassy in Iran confirms rescue of 11 Russians from burning tanker
7
Turkey has no intention to abandon S-400 deal, top diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT