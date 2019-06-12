UEFA Euro 2020 tickets go on sale

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Ticket sales for UEFA’s Euro 2020, due on June 12-July 12, 2020, kicked off at the tournament's official website on Wednesday.

The applications on purchasing the tickets will be accepted on euro2020.com website until July 12.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The ticket prices for the matches of Group Stage and round of 16 will be available for 50 euro or less. The prices for semi-final matches, which will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium, are divided into several categories, ranging from 195 euro to 595 euro. The fans will be able to buy tickets for the final, which will also take place in London, for prices of between 295 euro and 945 euro.

The UEFA has introduced a special Fans First category of tickets with the price under 100 euro. Some 40,000 such tickets will be available for semi-finals and the final.