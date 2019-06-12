Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia defeats Cyprus 1:0 in UEFA European 2020 qualifiers

Sport
June 12, 4:12 UTC+3 NIZHNY NOVGOROD

Alexey Ionov delivered the only goal in the game during the 38th minute

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Artyom Dzyuba

Dzyuba to lead Russian national football team as captain at 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifiers

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has defeated Cyprus 1:0 in a home qualifying match for UEFA European Championship 2020. The match was held in Nizhny Novgorod, with over 42,000 spectators.

The only goal in the match was delivered by Alexey Ionov (38th minute). This is Ionov's first goal for the Russian national team in official matches.

Russia is currently in the second place in the Group I standings with nine points. Cyprus is in the fifth place with three points. Belgium is in the first place with nine points.

Russia will play the next match against Scotland on September 6.

