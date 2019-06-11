Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia won’t hold senior positions in IAAF for four years

Sport
June 11, 12:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Head of the IAAF’s Russia task force Rune Andersen earlier said that Russia needs to comply with a number of conditions

© EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia will be deprived of all senior positions in the global athletics governing body IAAF because its national federation won’t be able to nominate its representatives for elections, the IAAF press service told TASS.

On Sunday, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) extended the suspension of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF), the governing body for athletics in Russia, which was suspended in November 2015 over doping. The national federation was unable to nominate its candidates at the elections due to be held at the IAAF Congress in late September before the World Athletics Championships in Qatar.

"The Candidate Nomination Form, which should be sent to the IAAF Chief Executive Officer no later than 25 June 2019, at midnight CET," the international association said.

Russian Anti-Doping Agency reports over 30% monthly increase in doping tests

Head of the IAAF’s Russia task force Rune Andersen earlier said that Russia needs to comply with a number of conditions, including to complete the checks of the Moscow laboratory’s doping tests. The Athletics Integrity Unit should get access to them on June 18, and the checks will start only after it.

ARAF can be reinstated only after the investigation is completed into the case of Danil Lysenko, a Russian high jumper, who may be suspended over his systematic refusal to pass doping tests between competitions. ARAF’s officials are suspected of falsifying documents, which proved that he was not guilty.

Four years ago, Russia’s Mikhail Butov was elected to the IAAF Council, the second leading body at the association after the Congress. Elena Orlova was elected to the IAAF’s Technical Committee, while Tatyana Lebedeva became a member of the Women’s Committee. Their term of office in the committees will expire in late September ahead of the new elections.

