Russian Anti-Doping Agency conducts nearly 5,000 tests in January-May

Sport
June 11, 12:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus said earlier that there were plans to collect 11,000 samples in 2019

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) carried out a total of 4,906 tests in the first five months of 2019, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS on Tuesday.

According to her, as many as 961 tests were conducted in May and 1,078 samples were collected, while in April, 1,133 tests took place and 1,420 samples were gathered.

RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus told TASS earlier that there were plans to collect 11,000 samples in 2019, taking the number to 13,000 in 2020 by optimizing logistics costs and increasing RUSADA’s efficiency.

In 2018, RUSADA conducted 8,497 tests and collected 9,540 samples.

