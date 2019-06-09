IAAF extends suspension of Russia’s athletics federation

MONACO, June 9. /TASS/. The Council of the International Association of Athletics Federations made a decision on Sunday not to restore the membership of All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF), Chairman of the IAAF task force Rune Andersen told reporters.

The issue of ARAF’s reinstatement will be considered after re-checks of doping tests of the Moscow laboratory are carried out, he said.

ARAF’s membership in the IAAF was suspended in November 2015 based on the investigation conducted by the WADA commission led by Richard Pound. Later on, the IAAF set up a working group led by Norway’s Rune Andersen, which, together with Russia, is implementing the roadmap to reinstate ARAF.

On June 6, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said at a meeting of the committee’s Executive Board that Russia had taken all measures required for the reinstatement.