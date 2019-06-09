Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IAAF extends suspension of Russia’s athletics federation

Sport
June 09, 16:10 UTC+3 MONACO

The issue of ARAF’s reinstatement will be considered after re-checks of doping tests of the Moscow laboratory are carried out

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

MONACO, June 9. /TASS/. The Council of the International Association of Athletics Federations made a decision on Sunday not to restore the membership of All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF), Chairman of the IAAF task force Rune Andersen told reporters.

The issue of ARAF’s reinstatement will be considered after re-checks of doping tests of the Moscow laboratory are carried out, he said.

ARAF’s membership in the IAAF was suspended in November 2015 based on the investigation conducted by the WADA commission led by Richard Pound. Later on, the IAAF set up a working group led by Norway’s Rune Andersen, which, together with Russia, is implementing the roadmap to reinstate ARAF.

On June 6, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said at a meeting of the committee’s Executive Board that Russia had taken all measures required for the reinstatement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Rivalry on ice: Zagitova zooms into lead at world figure skating championship
12
A look back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games
12
Dakar Rally drama: Dashing over the sand dunes
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moldova’s parliament approves government headed by Maia Sandu
2
Russia's team wins most crushing victory in its history
3
Moldova’s foreign policy must be defined by will of its people - Russian Deputy PM
4
IAAF extends suspension of Russia’s athletics federation
5
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
6
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
7
Three Russian warships to keep NATO Baltops-2019 exercise under observation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT