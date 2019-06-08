IAAF refutes information about council’s decision to prolong RusAF’s suspension

MONACO, June 8. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has refuted the information that the organization’s council had decided to prolong the suspension of the RusAF (Russian Athletics Federation), IAAF said, answering TASS’ inquiry.

The working group on the RusAF’s reinstatement will present its report tomorrow, so the council will just have to make a decision on this issue, the IAAF reported.

Agence France-Presse reported on the prolongation of the RusAF’s suspension, citing its source, earlier on Saturday. The session of the IAAF council which is expected to study the RusAF’s status is taking place in Monaco on June 8-9.

The IAAF council will make a decision on the IAAF’s membership based on recommendations that the taskforce headed by Rune Andersen will make. TASS’ sources believe that Agence France-Presse could have made a decision on the IAAF council’s decision on the basis that the taskforce recommends prolonging the RusAF’s suspension.

The RusAF’s membership in the IAAF was suspended in November 2015 based on the investigation carried out by the commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Richard Pound.